House tax bill has ‘many harms’ senators tell Bost, Davis and Shimkus

That tax vote was a bad one for Illinois, U.S. senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin wrote in letters to their seven colleagues in the House.
“In light of the many harms posed to your constituents and our state’s economy by the House bill you voted in favor of, we urge you to reconsider your support for these harmful policies should the House be given an opportunity to weigh-in on tax legislation in the future,” wrote the senators, who are both Democrats.
Never miss a local story.
Democrats say the House bill allows tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy by raising taxes and ending tax breaks on middle-income families.
Comments