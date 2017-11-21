Metro-East News

Driver hits police car that had lights and sirens on

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

November 21, 2017 01:10 PM

A Chicago woman was ticketed after hitting a police car with its lights and sirens on in Carbondale on Monday.

Illinois State Police reported that Kenwanna Randolph, 24, of Chicago, was driving a 2014 Ford Fiesta when she hit the Carbondale police officer’s car in an intersection.

The officer said he had turned on lights and sirens and checked that the intersection was clear before pulling into it. Randolph struck the police car in the passenger side; both vehicles had major damage.

Randolph and the officer were taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale with minor injuries.

