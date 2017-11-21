Belleville man to serve prison term for sex crimes against child

A 45-year-old Belleville man accused of performing sexual acts with a 9-year-old girl and showing her pornography will serve at least eight years in prison.
In a plea deal earlier this month, prosecutors dropped 11 of 13 charges against Jimmie L. Short when he pleaded guilty to two of those charges — predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated battery of a child.
His sentence includes eight years in prison, of which he must serve 85 percent, for the sexual assault charge and two years in prison, served at 50 percent, for aggravated battery of a child.
At a sentencing hearing Tuesday, Short hugged and kissed a tearful woman in the courtroom before he was led away by deputies.
Never miss a local story.
He did not say anything during his appearance.
The Belleville man was charged a year ago with five counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, one count of sexual exploitation of a child and obscenity. In addition, Short was charged with two counts of aggravated battery of a child.
Judge Randall Kelley said in court Tuesday that Short will receive credit for the time he served on house arrest while awaiting trial.
The victim is a relative of Short.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments