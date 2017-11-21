Clay
Clay
Clay

Metro-East News

Clay is new head of Illinois Association of Court Clerks

By Carolyn P. Smith

csmith@bnd.com

November 21, 2017 02:11 PM

St. Clair County Circuit Clerk Kahala Clay is the new the president of the Illinois Association of Court Clerks.

Clay took over the duties of president of the organization as of Nov. 14. at the organization’s fall conference in Peoria.

Clay is the first president of the group from St. Clair County since William Flannigan in 1959. This also makes her the first female from St. Clair County to serve as president and the first African-American president in the history of the association.

Kim Kellerman, Perry County circuit clerk and past president of the organization, said, “She is fantastic and will do a fantastic job as president.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cahokia Senior High School students leave after online threats

View More Video