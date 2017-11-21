Clay is new head of Illinois Association of Court Clerks

St. Clair County Circuit Clerk Kahala Clay is the new the president of the Illinois Association of Court Clerks.
Clay took over the duties of president of the organization as of Nov. 14. at the organization’s fall conference in Peoria.
Clay is the first president of the group from St. Clair County since William Flannigan in 1959. This also makes her the first female from St. Clair County to serve as president and the first African-American president in the history of the association.
Kim Kellerman, Perry County circuit clerk and past president of the organization, said, “She is fantastic and will do a fantastic job as president.”
