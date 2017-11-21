Glenn Ward
Former Waterloo man charged with 15 counts of sex assault of a young girl

By Kara Berg

November 21, 2017 04:11 PM

UPDATED November 21, 2017 05:43 PM

A Brosley, Missouri man sexually assaulted a girl younger than 13 in Waterloo, according to charges filed in Monroe County.

Glenn Patrick Ward, 54, was arrested Monday after a warrant was issued his arrest in mid-October, according to online court records. Ward faces 15 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, all for the alleged assault of the same girl, said Waterloo Officer Eric Zaber.

All 15 charges allege t,hat in 2012, Ward sexually assaulted girl younger than 13. The alleged assaults took place in Waterloo, and Ward lived in Waterloo at one point, Zaber said. To protect the identify of the victim, however, Zaber declined to release further information.

Ward remained in the Monroe County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon on $50,000 bail. If convicted, he faces six to 60 years in prison for each charge.

