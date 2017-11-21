Fires leave two homes in Alorton a ‘total loss’

The Alorton Fire Department battled two structure fires within the span of a few hours Tuesday night.
The first, at 311 S. 39th Street, was at an occupied house, said Alorton Chief Demario Douglas. There were no injuries from the fire, which started at about 4:45 p.m., but the house itself was a total loss.
Crews were unsure Tuesday if the second house, at 4300 Grand Street, was occupied or not. That house, too, was a total loss, as flames were shooting through the roof.
“Once it’s through the roof ... you can’t fix that,” Douglas said.
