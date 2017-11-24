Grace Church of Fairview Heights to host free Christmas walking tour

"Bethlehem Journey" runs from 6:30-9 p.m. Dec. 1 and 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3, at Grace Church, 5151 N. Illinois St., Fairview Heights. It is an interactive walking tour through the story of Christ’s birth. Pictured: Debbie Holeman and Emily Sigman add some details to one of the stations for a previous year of the Bethlehem Journey production at Grace Church in Fairview Heights. Derik Holtmann