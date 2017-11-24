Grace Church of Fairview Heights to host free Christmas walking tour

The public is invited to Grace Church’s 10th Annual Bethlehem Journey from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 1 and 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3 at 5151 N. Illinois St., Fairview Heights. “The Bethlehem Journey” is an interactive walking tour that guides visitors through the city of Bethlehem during the time of Christ’s birth. The walk features Roman guards, wise men, shepherds, angels, markets and the Christ child laying in a manger. The journey ends with homemade cookies, hot chocolate and coffee.
The event is free and lasts about 45 minutes. It is entirely outdoors and goes on in rain, snow or shine. The trail is handicapped accessible. Information: thebethlehemjourney.com or call the church, 618-234-5910.
