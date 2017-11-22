Metro-East News

Parents and four children died in house fire; oldest son had called 911

By Mary Cooley

November 22, 2017 11:21 AM

Mom, Dad and their four children were the victims of a house fire near Dixon early Tuesday morning, the local sheriff’s department said.

The Shaw family — Timothy, 39, Melissa, 37, Ethan, 17, LeAnne, 15, Hailey, 12 and Dylan, 11 — all died in the home of smoke inhalation, the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office said.

Ethan Shaw called 911 from his basement bedroom just after midnight, telling the operator that he was trapped in his basement bedroom.

The two-story home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived; no foul play is indicated, officials say and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

