Decatur shooting rate keeps climbing, police analysis shows

By Mary Cooley

November 22, 2017 11:22 AM

Drugs, gangs and guns are the cause for the shooting rate increasing over the last five years in Decatur, the Macon County State’s Attorney told WAND-17 News.

Decatur, home of Millikin University and with a population of about 73,000, had 45 people shot through Oct. 31 this year, which includes nine fatal shootings. In 2016, there were three homicides with 20 people shot.

The City of Decatur keeps crime statistics on its website, including property and violent crimes and a tally of shootings.

Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott says his office is working long hours to keep up with the cases, and that the cases are a mix of drug, gang and gun issues.

