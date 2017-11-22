IDOT knows this I-64 exit is a problem, but there’s no money for improvements

More Videos 2:40 Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed Pause 2:12 Habitat Hero shares why he puts in his all for others 1:46 Illinois student talks about saving money out of state 1:45 Crowd lines up early for $1 million-plus Queen of Hearts raffle 1:40 Maryville mayor says it's 'fundamentally unfair' that residents pay double taxes 2:02 What do public employees make compared with you? 1:32 The importance of Visions for Vets 1:29 Belleville's Christkindlmarkt opens Friday 0:39 Strip club murderer gets 75 years 2:59 Art is helping these veterans Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Drivers say O’Fallon I-64 exit is a hazard Drivers say an exit in O’Fallon to Green Mount Road from Interstate 64 is especially hazardous during rush hour. Drivers say an exit in O’Fallon to Green Mount Road from Interstate 64 is especially hazardous during rush hour. Kelsey Landis klandis@bnd.com

Kelsey Landis klandis@bnd.com