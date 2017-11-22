Boyfriend broke into car, stole a gun, went to Missouri. Now he’s in jail there.

An Alorton man facing charges in St. Louis is facing more charges from St. Clair County for a vehicular burglary that led to the gun possession charges against in Missouri.
Lance L. Jones, 21, faces possession of a stolen firearm in St. Louis. He is in custody on that charge in St. Louis.
St. Clair County state’s attorneys have issued warrants on Jones for burglary to a motor vehicle, in which a firearm was stolen, and possession of a stolen firearm.
The car’s owner has had a romantic relationship with Jones, according to the Shiloh Police Department. Police would not say what kind of firearm was taken.
Sgt. Jesse Phillips, of the Shiloh Police Department, said the car was broken into on Oct. 26 on Sierra Drive. Jones was arrested on Nov. 3 in St. Louis.
