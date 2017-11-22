Police search for ‘frequent customer’ who they say robbed a Walgreens

Collinsville police are searching for a man they say was a “frequent customer” of Walgreens before he used a handgun to rob the store around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Witnesses told officers that the man entered the store at 401 Beltline Road, pulled his coat over his face and approached the counter to buy cigarettes, Major Brett Boerm wrote in a release.
He then showed the employee a gray handgun and demanded money from the register. Boerm wrote that the employee opened the register and the man reportedly grabbed cash from the machine before fleeing the area in a Chevrolet Venture van westbound on Beltline Road.
Police did not release how much money was stolen.
After some investigation, Boerm wrote, officers were able to find the man pictured on previous store surveillance footage on Nov. 16 and Nov 18.
The suspect is described as a black man in his mid 30s. He is between 5-feet-7-inches tall and 5-feet-9 inches tall and was wearing a black or gray coat with a red Chicago Bulls skull cap.
Anyone who can identify the man or knows any information about the robbery is asked to call Detective Keith Jackson at 618-344-2131, ext. 5291 or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
