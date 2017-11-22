I-64 crash leaves three injured but ‘looked much worse than it was,’ police say

Interstate 64 traffic was at a standstill Wednesday night due to a car crash that left three people injured near Mascoutah.
Illinois State Police responded to the two-car crash at about 7:30 p.m. Both cars had been pushed off opposite sides of the interstate and into woods surrounding the road.
Sgt Matt Weller said the female driver of one of the cars was taken to Saint Louis University Hospital, and the other two were taken to local hospitals. He said all injuries appeared to be minor at the time of the accident.
“It wasn’t as bad as it appeared. It looked much worse than it was,” Weller said.
ISP posted a photo on Facebook of the crash that showed one of the cars on its side in a wooded area near the interstate.
One lane of traffic was closed for at least two hours.
The crash is still being investigated, but Weller said it appears that one of the cars hit the other, pushing both cars to opposite sides of the interstate.
