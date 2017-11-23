Jemere Taylor (left) and Jeff Benson (right) were both arrested on separate, unrelated incidents and charged with unlawfully possessing a gun and possessing a controlled substance.
Metro-East News

Caseyville police arrest two men on gun, drug charges

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

November 23, 2017 07:11 AM

Caseyville police say they found two men this month— during unrelated incidents — with stolen handguns and cocaine in their cars.

Officers were patrolling a neighborhood Nov. 13 when they came upon 38-year-old Jeff Benson in a “suspicious” car at a vacant house, according to a Caseyville Police Department Facebook post early Thursday morning.

The post stated officers contacted Benson — who is from Memphis, Tennessee — and discovered he had an active arrest warrant issued by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Jeff Benson
Jeff Benson

Officers also reported finding a stolen handgun and cocaine in his car.

Benson was charged Nov. 15 with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance, according to the Facebook post.

He is being held on a $40,000 bail.

About a week after police arrested Benson, another Facebook post stated, Caseyville officers pulled a man over for a “routine traffic stop” in the parking lot of Hardees.

During that stop, officers reported finding Jemere Taylor, 26, in the car with cocaine, marijuana and a stolen handgun.

Taylor was also charged Monday with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

He is being held on a $50,000 bail.

Jemere Taylor
Jemere Taylor

As of Thursday morning, both men were still listed as inmates at the St. Clair County jail.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

