One man dies, another injured in officer-involved shooting in St. Louis

St. Louis police officers killed one man and injured a 14-year-old boy Thursday afternoon on the city’s north side, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Police said four people exited a stolen car after hitting the curb at about 12:20 p.m., and that one of the men pointed a handgun at police. He was shot and later pronounced dead at a hospital.
The 14-year-old was in stable condition as of 4:30 p.m. The two other men were not in police custody at the time.
The shooting occurred in the College Hill area, southeast of Bellefontaine Cemetery.
Police were unharmed.
Casey Bischel: 618-239-2655, @CaseyBischel
Comments