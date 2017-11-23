Metro-East News

November 23, 2017 3:22 PM

One man dies, another injured in officer-involved shooting in St. Louis

By Casey Bischel

St. Louis police officers killed one man and injured a 14-year-old boy Thursday afternoon on the city’s north side, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Police said four people exited a stolen car after hitting the curb at about 12:20 p.m., and that one of the men pointed a handgun at police. He was shot and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The 14-year-old was in stable condition as of 4:30 p.m. The two other men were not in police custody at the time.

The shooting occurred in the College Hill area, southeast of Bellefontaine Cemetery.

Police were unharmed.

