Belleville apartment building evacuated after Thanksgiving Day fire

An apartment complex in downtown Belleville was evacuated after a fire broke out in one of the first-floor units Thursday afternoon.
The fire started in the living room of a Carriage House Place apartment, Belleville Fire Department Battalion Chief Rick Wangelin said. It spread to the couch, chair and table but stayed in the room.
Officials had not determined the cause of the fire as of 5:20 p.m. Thursday.
Wangelin said crews got the call at 1:25 p.m. and responded with three trucks as one waited on standby.
Smoke spread through the second and third floors of the building, and residents were systematically evacuated, helped by Belleville Police Department.
It was not known how many people live at Carriage House or were evacuated. Residents were let back in starting about 4:30 p.m.
There were no reported injuries, Wangelin said.
Casey Bischel: 618-239-2655, @CaseyBischel
