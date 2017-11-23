Residents at Carriage House Place in downtown Belleville were evacuated after a fire early Thursday afternoon.
Residents at Carriage House Place in downtown Belleville were evacuated after a fire early Thursday afternoon. Provided
Residents at Carriage House Place in downtown Belleville were evacuated after a fire early Thursday afternoon. Provided

Metro-East News

Belleville apartment building evacuated after Thanksgiving Day fire

By Casey Bischel

cbischel@bnd.com

November 23, 2017 06:01 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

An apartment complex in downtown Belleville was evacuated after a fire broke out in one of the first-floor units Thursday afternoon.

The fire started in the living room of a Carriage House Place apartment, Belleville Fire Department Battalion Chief Rick Wangelin said. It spread to the couch, chair and table but stayed in the room.

Officials had not determined the cause of the fire as of 5:20 p.m. Thursday.

Wangelin said crews got the call at 1:25 p.m. and responded with three trucks as one waited on standby.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Smoke spread through the second and third floors of the building, and residents were systematically evacuated, helped by Belleville Police Department.

It was not known how many people live at Carriage House or were evacuated. Residents were let back in starting about 4:30 p.m.

There were no reported injuries, Wangelin said.

Casey Bischel: 618-239-2655, @CaseyBischel

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Belleville Thanksgiving 5K

    Over 1,000 participated in the annual Thanksgiving 5K and turkey chase to benefit the Belleville Township High School hockey club.

Belleville Thanksgiving 5K

Belleville Thanksgiving 5K 1:41

Belleville Thanksgiving 5K
Belleville seeks to demolish 'dangerous' home 1:37

Belleville seeks to demolish 'dangerous' home
Belleville woman gives emotional appeal to save home from demolition 3:26

Belleville woman gives emotional appeal to save home from demolition

View More Video