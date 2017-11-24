Metro-East News

Chicago owes family $62K for withholding records of man’s death in police shooting

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

November 24, 2017 07:58 AM

The City of Chicago – again – has been ordered to pay a fine for withholding records, this time in a police misconduct case.

U.S. District Court Judge Joan Gottschall upheld an earlier ruling, the Chicago Tribune reports, and orders the city to pay $62,500 for withholding the records.

The family of 20-year-old Divonte Young had sought the documents over the shooting death of Young by a police officer five years ago.

This is the largest pre-trial fine the city has paid in a police misconduct case; it is the eighth sanction against the city since Mayor Rahm Emanuel took office in 2011.

