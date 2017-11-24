Camp Jackson firefighters spend part of Thanksgiving saving dog from well

Police and fire departments in Southern Illinois often issue Facebook posts on lost and found dogs, and Thanksgiving Day was no exception.
But the Camp Jackson Fire Department went above and beyond by going below and cuddly with their rescue of a dog.
Never miss a local story.
A puppy fell into an abandoned well on Thanksgiving Day, and the Camp Jackson Fire Department Facebook page had photos of the rescue.
According to the Thursday post, Tyler Mays and Josh Sins “made a quick and efficient rescue” of the puppy.
Comments