Metro-East News

Camp Jackson firefighters spend part of Thanksgiving saving dog from well

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

November 24, 2017 10:36 AM

Police and fire departments in Southern Illinois often issue Facebook posts on lost and found dogs, and Thanksgiving Day was no exception.

But the Camp Jackson Fire Department went above and beyond by going below and cuddly with their rescue of a dog.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A puppy fell into an abandoned well on Thanksgiving Day, and the Camp Jackson Fire Department Facebook page had photos of the rescue.

According to the Thursday post, Tyler Mays and Josh Sins “made a quick and efficient rescue” of the puppy.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Go behind the scenes at O’Fallon High School for the making of 11,000 meals

    O’Fallon Township High School Interact Club raised over $3,000 to purchase bulk ingredients to make 11,000 meals for families overseas through a non-profit group called Rise Against Hunger.

Go behind the scenes at O’Fallon High School for the making of 11,000 meals

Go behind the scenes at O’Fallon High School for the making of 11,000 meals 2:12

Go behind the scenes at O’Fallon High School for the making of 11,000 meals
Belleville Thanksgiving 5K 1:41

Belleville Thanksgiving 5K
Belleville seeks to demolish 'dangerous' home 1:37

Belleville seeks to demolish 'dangerous' home

View More Video