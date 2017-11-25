Edwardsville bank crosses the Mississippi for a second time

TheBANK of Edwardsville has opened a new facility in St. Charles, Missouri — its second location on the other side of the Mississippi River.
The new facility will focus only on lending-related services, including commercial, mortgage and retail loans.
“We’re excited to be in the St. Charles area,” President and CEO Kevin Powers stated in a press release. “We first ventured into the St. Louis market three years ago and opened our Clayton Center about a year and a half ago.
“We’ve had our eye on the St. Charles area since the beginning. We’ve had a tremendous amount of success in a short period of time in the St. Louis market, and we feel this will only help us continue to build on that success.”
TheBANK is a locally-owned institution that was established in 1868. It has 20 locations. Besides Clayton and St. Charles, the other 18 are in Madison and St. Clair counties.
The St. Charles facility is the only one limited to lending-related services.
“The rest are full-service banking centers,” said Mark Cruse, marketing coordinator.
The St. Charles facility is at 3050 W. Clay St., Suite 100. Services are available by appointment only.
“We have put together a team of seasoned professionals at the St. Charles Center who are very client-driven and dedicated to helping people succeed,” Powers stated. “They know the St. Charles area very well, many living and working in the area for years, and they are very well respected.”
For more information on TheBANK of Edwardsville’s St. Charles facility, call 636-688-4900 or email Dale McDermott, vice president of mortgage lending, at DMcDermott@4thebank.com.
