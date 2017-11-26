19-year-old Alex Heimann was last seen in the Albers area late Saturday night.
Metro-East News

Police locate teen missing from Albers

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

November 26, 2017 08:25 PM

Police have located a teenager who was last seen in the Albers area.

Clinton County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook on Sunday evening about 19-year-old Alex Heimann, who has not been seen since late Saturday evening. Heimann is 6-feet-tall, and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown boots, a camo jacket and a camo hat. Heimann was found late Sunday evening.

THIS IS A MISSING PERSON NOTICE. Missing is 19 year old Alex Heimann, 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 140...

Posted by Village of Albers on Sunday, November 26, 2017

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

