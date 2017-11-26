Police locate teen missing from Albers

Police have located a teenager who was last seen in the Albers area.
Clinton County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook on Sunday evening about 19-year-old Alex Heimann, who has not been seen since late Saturday evening. Heimann is 6-feet-tall, and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown boots, a camo jacket and a camo hat. Heimann was found late Sunday evening.
