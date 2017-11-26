Man fatally shot dog in head with air gun, charges say

A Dupo man fatally shot a dog in the head with a BB gun or air rifle, according to charges filed Wednesday.
Kristopher A. Marchbanks, 28, is facing one charge of aggravated cruelty to animals, a Class 4 felony, in St. Clair County. Charges allege that Marchbanks shot a black, male, Miniature Pinscher named Conrad in the head, which killed him.
Marchbanks shot Conrad on July 9, 2017, according to charges filed Wednesday.
He has been in police custody at the St. Clair County Jail since Sept. 27 on charges of methamphetamine possession and fleeing/eluding a police officer. His bail is set at $82,000.
Marchbanks has a pending animal cruelty charge from July 9, 2017. In 2013, Marchbanks was convicted of driving under the influence, for which he was sentenced to two years of court supervision.
