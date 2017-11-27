Gun store broken into overnight; thieves shoot at witnesses

Three people broke into a gun store overnight, taking several rifles, and firing at employees of another store.
The Southern Armory on Watson Road in Crestwood was broken into at about 2:30 a.m. Monday, Crestwood Police Chief Frank Arnoldy told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
As the thieves left the store, they saw several employees at an adjacent store watching them. One was on the phone with 911; a shot came within five feet of an employee but none were hit.
Southern Armory’s website shows it sells new and used handguns, rifles and shotguns. It also has a firearm simulator and offers conceal carry weapon classes.
Gun shops in Arnold and Valley Park have also been burglarized in the last two weeks.
