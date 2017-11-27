Metro-East News

November 27, 2017 10:08 AM

Police investigate armed robbery of Clinton County tavern

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an armed robbery at a Carlyle tavern on Saturday night.

The Sheriff’s Department, Carlyle and Centralia police responded to the call from Dookie Set tavern on Camp Joy Road around 6:17 p.m., according to a press release.

No one was injured during the robbery.

No one had been arrested in connection with the robbery as of Monday morning. The case is currently under investigation, the release said.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the robbery. Anyone with any information can contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department at 618-594-4555.

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

