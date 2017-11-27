Metro-East News

SIUE mourns student killed in car crash

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

November 27, 2017 10:43 AM

An SIUE student was killed in a car crash on Wednesday near Lincoln, Illinois.

Courtney E. Littell, 22, of Bloomington, was driving north on Interstate 55 when a southbound car went through the median and struck her vehicle.

Logan County Deputy Coroner told the Pantagraph that Littell died of blunt force trauma.

Littell was a senior in the College of Arts and Sciences, SIUE reports. Counseling is available to students by calling 618-650-2842.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Courtney Littell’s family and friends as they face this tragedy,” said SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook. “It is heartbreaking to lose someone so special. She truly will be missed by all of those who knew her at SIUE.”

Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington.

