Traffic delays expected at Frank Scott Parkway and Green Mount

By Joseph Bustos

November 27, 2017 11:57 AM

Motorists may just want to avoid Frank Scott Parkway East and Green Mount Road on Wednesday.

New traffic signals are scheduled to be activated at 8 a.m. Wednesday, the St. Clair County Highway Department said. The work is scheduled to take four hours.

During the work, the signals are set to be flashing red, creating a four-way stop, while Electrico, Inc. completes the transition to the new signals, the highway department said.

Congestion at the intersection is expected and motorists should consider alternate routes.

