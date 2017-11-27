Traffic delays expected at Frank Scott Parkway and Green Mount

Motorists may just want to avoid Frank Scott Parkway East and Green Mount Road on Wednesday.
New traffic signals are scheduled to be activated at 8 a.m. Wednesday, the St. Clair County Highway Department said. The work is scheduled to take four hours.
During the work, the signals are set to be flashing red, creating a four-way stop, while Electrico, Inc. completes the transition to the new signals, the highway department said.
Congestion at the intersection is expected and motorists should consider alternate routes.
