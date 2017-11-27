Metro-East News

Driver hospitalized after being rescued from flipped car in Centreville

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

November 27, 2017 12:57 PM

The Camp Jackson Fire Department responded to a vehicle rollover with the driver trapped inside the car Monday.

The car was flipped over in the 7400 block of Old Missouri Avenue around 11:45 a.m. with the driver trapped inside. Medstar EMS and the Camp Jackson Fire Department worked to free the driver. The driver was the only person in the vehicle.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with a head injury. Police said they do not know what caused the accident at this time. No other vehicles were involved.

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

