Police look for armed robber in Carbondale

Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery in Carbondale.
At about 12:30 a.m. Monday, The Southern Illinoisian reports, a man went outside his home in the 600 block of West Elm Street to check a report that someone was outside. The victim was approached by a man carrying a black revolver, who demanded the victim’s phone and wallet.
The victim complied; police did not report on what was in the wallet.
Carbondale police say the suspect is a black man, about 5 feet eight inches tall with a thin build. The man was wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt and a ski mask.
Police are taking tips through the Carbondal/SIU Crime Stoppers tip line at 618-549-2677 or the police department at 618-457-3200.
