Metro-East News

Thief took off with woman’s idling car on Thanksgiving Day

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

November 28, 2017 09:20 AM

A Carbondale woman started her Toyota on Thanksgiving Day and went back inside while it warmed up.

When she came back outside before 7 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, the white 2014 Toyota Rav 4 was gone, according to police. It was still missing as of Tuesday.

Carbondale Police told the Southern Illinoisan that they responded to the 400 block of South Skyline Drive at 6:50 a.m. Anyone with information about the stolen vehicle can call the police at 618-457-3200 or Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers at 618-549-2677.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Jalen Hodge sparks O’Fallon win

    Jalen Hodge on the Panthers 58-49 victory over Carnahan on Saturday.

Jalen Hodge sparks O’Fallon win

Jalen Hodge sparks O’Fallon win 1:31

Jalen Hodge sparks O’Fallon win

The Great Train Show runs in Collinsville during Thanksgiving weekend 0:59

The Great Train Show runs in Collinsville during Thanksgiving weekend
Major Case Squad investigating shooting that killed 33-year-old 1:06

Major Case Squad investigating shooting that killed 33-year-old

View More Video