Thief took off with woman’s idling car on Thanksgiving Day

A Carbondale woman started her Toyota on Thanksgiving Day and went back inside while it warmed up.
When she came back outside before 7 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, the white 2014 Toyota Rav 4 was gone, according to police. It was still missing as of Tuesday.
Carbondale Police told the Southern Illinoisan that they responded to the 400 block of South Skyline Drive at 6:50 a.m. Anyone with information about the stolen vehicle can call the police at 618-457-3200 or Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers at 618-549-2677.
