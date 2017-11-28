Trenton native dies in accident on Mexican mountain

A Trenton native died in Mexico last week after attempting to climb and ski on the country’s highest mountain, the 18,000-foot-tall Pico de Orizaba.
And while authorities as of Tuesday had not officially released the identity of the American who died after falling on Nov. 20, a posting on the Wesclin Alumni Association’s Facebook page identified that climber as Jason Wolfe. The posts stated he died in Mexico and leaves behind his parents, a sister and his wife and daughter.
Wolfe’s parents, Larry and Cathy Wolfe, declined to comment Tuesday morning.
The Associated Press reported the man who died was climbing with a partner when he fell Nov. 20 and the two needed help. Mexican officials told the AP they worked three separate rescues for 10 climbers this past week.
Those three groups of people — first two Americans, then five more Americans with their Mexican guide and then later two more Mexicans — had to be rescued after falling in the particularly dangerous and icy conditions.
An official told the AP the American man likely died of injuries from his fall coupled with exposure in below-zero temperatures.
Five other Americans suffered minor to moderate injuries including broken bones and bruises, according to the AP report.
Wolfe was a 1994 Wesclin High School graduate and the first American to win the annual Antarctic Ice Marathon in December 2010, according to a previous BND report.
He was one of 17 runners and completed the 26.2-mile race in four hours, 46 minutes and 50 seconds.
The Trenton native was a commodities trader in Chicago at the time of the 2010 marathon and told the BND he was engaged to Julie Han. Facebook profiles indicate they were married and lived in Denver.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
