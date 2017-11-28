The Shriners’ Christmas tree lot in Wood River.
The Shriners’ Christmas tree lot in Wood River. Wood River Police Department photo
The Shriners’ Christmas tree lot in Wood River. Wood River Police Department photo

Metro-East News

Some Grinch stole 6 Christmas trees from local Shriners’ lot

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

November 28, 2017 12:34 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Wood River residents are having some decidedly cold reactions to news that Christmas trees were stolen from a charity’s lot over the weekend, but an anonymous donor has made up for it.

Wood River police shared on their Facebook page that “several” trees were stolen during the weekend from the lot on East Edwardsville Road that supports the Ainad Shriners’ mission.

Residents responded on Facebook calling the perpetrator “sick” and calling the theft “ridiculous.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The organization reported that six trees, worth about $50 each, were stolen sometime Saturday night into Sunday morning, Wood River Deputy Chief Dan Bunt said.

“Why would you take six, first of all?” Bunt said.

Don Huber, of the Alt-Wood Shriners, said he counts the trees every evening and every morning. On Sunday, six of the Douglas firs from Michigan were missing.

Trees have been stolen before, perhaps one or two a year, but never six, he said.

But on Tuesday morning, the Shriners had some tangible good wishes.

More Videos

Why giving to others makes us feel good 1:31

Why giving to others makes us feel good

Pause
What do public employees make compared to you? 2:02

What do public employees make compared to you?

Fairview Heights police chief will run for sheriff 1:13

Fairview Heights police chief will run for sheriff

Jalen Hodge sparks O’Fallon win 1:31

Jalen Hodge sparks O’Fallon win

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed 2:40

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed

Major Case Squad investigating shooting that killed 33-year-old 1:06

Major Case Squad investigating shooting that killed 33-year-old

Santa arrives in Belleville 2:01

Santa arrives in Belleville

Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker 1:42

Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker

St. Louis cop protests in less than 4 minutes 3:51

St. Louis cop protests in less than 4 minutes

Protesters damage police car in St. Louis 0:32

Protesters damage police car in St. Louis

  • What it takes to be a White House Christmas tree

    First Lady Jackie Kennedy began the tradition of placing a decorated Christmas tree in the Blue Room at the White House. Since then, trees have come from all over the country to the most famous house in America, with North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Washington State leading the way. The 2015 Christmas tree from Bustard’s trees in Lansdale, Penn., is the 50th tree chosen by the National Christmas Tree Association.

What it takes to be a White House Christmas tree

First Lady Jackie Kennedy began the tradition of placing a decorated Christmas tree in the Blue Room at the White House. Since then, trees have come from all over the country to the most famous house in America, with North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Washington State leading the way. The 2015 Christmas tree from Bustard’s trees in Lansdale, Penn., is the 50th tree chosen by the National Christmas Tree Association.

Natalie Fertig, Nicole Cvetnic McClatchy

“I was sitting there at the trailer and a gentleman drove up, and he gave the commander” money for the six trees, valued at $50 each, Huber said. The man provided a business card, but per his wishes the Shriners are not sharing his name.

Shriners have operated a lot at the location for three decades, using the profits to support disabled children.

Another Alt-Wood Shriner said there is a dedicated group of volunteers who run the Christmas tree lot every year. Secretary Dana Brockman said the lot isn’t the most profitable of their charity efforts, but it is a tradition.

Brockman was irked at hearing the trees had been stolen.

“At best we’ll make about a thousand bucks on it,” he said of the weeks-long sale. “You’re taking the money from children with disabilities.”

Brockman said the most successful fundraiser of the year tends to be the donations asked for in return for the Shriners’ newsletter.

“I know people get tired of getting asked for money, but Shriners is a philanthropy and the only way we can get money is to ask.”

More Videos

Why giving to others makes us feel good 1:31

Why giving to others makes us feel good

Pause
What do public employees make compared to you? 2:02

What do public employees make compared to you?

Fairview Heights police chief will run for sheriff 1:13

Fairview Heights police chief will run for sheriff

Jalen Hodge sparks O’Fallon win 1:31

Jalen Hodge sparks O’Fallon win

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed 2:40

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed

Major Case Squad investigating shooting that killed 33-year-old 1:06

Major Case Squad investigating shooting that killed 33-year-old

Santa arrives in Belleville 2:01

Santa arrives in Belleville

Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker 1:42

Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker

St. Louis cop protests in less than 4 minutes 3:51

St. Louis cop protests in less than 4 minutes

Protesters damage police car in St. Louis 0:32

Protesters damage police car in St. Louis

  • Why giving to others makes us feel good

    Whether it's for a birthday or Giving Tuesday, giving a gift to someone can feel great. It turns out there's a reason for that, and it starts with your brain.

Why giving to others makes us feel good

Whether it's for a birthday or Giving Tuesday, giving a gift to someone can feel great. It turns out there's a reason for that, and it starts with your brain.

Meta Viers/McClatchy

Wood River police were hoping someone would call with information.

We’ve given trees to people before if they were down on their luck, you know. You just come and ask for it,” Jim Groppel, of the Shriners, told KSDK news.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Why giving to others makes us feel good 1:31

Why giving to others makes us feel good

Pause
What do public employees make compared to you? 2:02

What do public employees make compared to you?

Fairview Heights police chief will run for sheriff 1:13

Fairview Heights police chief will run for sheriff

Jalen Hodge sparks O’Fallon win 1:31

Jalen Hodge sparks O’Fallon win

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed 2:40

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed

Major Case Squad investigating shooting that killed 33-year-old 1:06

Major Case Squad investigating shooting that killed 33-year-old

Santa arrives in Belleville 2:01

Santa arrives in Belleville

Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker 1:42

Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker

St. Louis cop protests in less than 4 minutes 3:51

St. Louis cop protests in less than 4 minutes

Protesters damage police car in St. Louis 0:32

Protesters damage police car in St. Louis

  • Fairview Heights police chief will run for sheriff

    Fairview Heights Police Chief Nick Gailius announced Tuesday that he will run for sheriff in St. Clair County. He has filed as a Republican.

Fairview Heights police chief will run for sheriff

View More Video