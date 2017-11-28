Police have arrested Kevin Gardner after more than a week of searching for the man, considered to be the third suspect in Robert L. Gilmore’s shooting death.
Police arrest third suspect in shooting death of Madison man

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

November 28, 2017 01:28 PM

Police arrested a third suspect Tuesday morning at his family’s East St. Louis home in connection with the shooting death of a 41-year-old Madison man earlier this month.

Robert L. Gilmore was found dead in his car at about 7 p.m. Nov. 13 at Fourth Street and Washington Avenue in Madison.

On Nov. 17, the Major Case Squad announced they were looking for one of three suspects — 26-year-old Kevin D. Gardner — warning the public he was “armed and extremely dangerous.”

Gardner was found at a family member’s home in East St. Louis on Tuesday morning, according to a release from Major Case Squad Deputy Commander Mike Parkinson.

Harris, Dominic
Dominic Harris

Gardner, along with 22-year-old Dominic D. Harris and 26-year-old Eric J. Mason Jr. were all in custody at the Madison County Jail as of Tuesday, and each man has been charged with first-degree murder in Gilmore’s death.

While they did not release the men’s motivation or their connection to Gilmore, investigators believe they know why Gilmore was targeted.

Mason, Eric
Eric Mason Jr.

Police asked that anyone with information about Gilmore’s death, or anyone who may have spoken with Gardner during the last two weeks, contact the Madison Police Department at 618-876-4300.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

