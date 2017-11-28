Jewelry, collectibles available in state treasurer’s online auction of unclaimed items

Those looking to do some online holiday shopping this week can go to the state treasurer’s website.
The Illinois Treasurer’s office is auctioning off about 450 unclaimed items worth about $66,000 it has in its possession. The auction ends on Friday.
Items Jewelry, gemstones, baseball cards, collectible coins and paper money.
Some notable items are an autographed baseball card of former Chicago Cub and Philadelphia Philly Ryne Sandberg, a 22 karat gold baseball card of former Chicago White Sox player Frank Thomas, a 1957 one dollar silver certificate “error note,” two 1928 $20 gold certificates, a 14-karat multi-colored diamond necklace and bracelet set, a 14-karat gold ring with diamond and gemstone accents, an 18-karat gold ring with emerald stones, and Gorham sterling silver flatware.
Items have been appraised by an outside vendor, the treasurer’s office said.
The treasurer’s office is the custodian of unclaimed property. Items are surrendered to the treasurer’s office after private entities have tried for at least five years to locate the owner.
To participate in the auction, go to http://www.illinoistreasurer.gov.
