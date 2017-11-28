Shake Shack set to open in St. Louis

Shake Shack comes to St. Louis, as the national burger and frozen custard chain sets opening day of Dec. 11 in the Central West End.
Shake Shack was founded by St. Louis native Danny Meyer as a hot dog card in Madison Square Park in Manhattan. It was intended to support the park’s first art installation, according to the Shake Shack website, but it took off with long lines daily. A permanent kiosk opened in 2004 as a “roadside” burger stand with hot dogs, hamburgers, frozen custard, shakes, beer and wine.
The company went public in 2014 and now has 136 international locations.
The St. Louis location was announced in February 2016, and will open on North Euclid in the Central West End. In addition to the regular menu, the St. Louis restaurant will offer special dishes such as a “Central West Blend” of Park Avenue Coffee gooey butter cake and vanilla custard with salted caramel sauce; a Mound City Double cheeseburger with provel cheese, Niman Ranch bacon and “STL Sauce”; and other St. Louis regional favorites, including a “Pie Oh My” concrete that will benefit the nonprofit Forest Park Forever.
Never miss a local story.
Beers will include locals like Urban Chestnut, 4 Hands Brewing Co. and Schlalfy, according to the Riverfront Times.
A pop-up “preview” stand at Porano Pasta in October had lines around the block, according to news reports.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
Comments