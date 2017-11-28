Police arrest ‘frequent customer’ who they say robbed a Walgreens

Collinsville police arrested a 29-year-old Madison man Saturday in connection with an armed robbery of a Walgreens — a store police say he had frequented in the past — after officers found his car parked outside a Madison home, unoccupied but still running.
Police were searching for the car after investigators identified it using store surveillance footage after the robbery at 401 Beltline Road, according to a news release from Collinsville police Major Brett Boerm.
With the help of two area police response teams, officers entered the home where Lamar Gibson’s car was parked and reportedly found him hiding in a crawl space.
He was taken to the Madison County Jail with bail set at $100,000.
Gibson was charged Monday with armed robbery.
Witnesses told officers that the man entered the store at 401 Beltline Road, pulled his coat over his face and approached the counter to buy cigarettes, Boerm wrote in a previous release.
He then showed the employee a gray handgun and demanded the money from the register before fleeing with the cash, police said..
After some investigation, Boerm said, officers were able to find the man pictured on previous store surveillance footage Nov. 16 and Nov 18.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
