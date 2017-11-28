Fairview Heights police chief seeks to run for sheriff as Republican

More Videos 1:31 Why giving to others makes us feel good Pause 2:02 What do public employees make compared to you? 1:13 Fairview Heights police chief will run for sheriff 1:31 Jalen Hodge sparks O’Fallon win 2:40 Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed 1:06 Major Case Squad investigating shooting that killed 33-year-old 2:01 Santa arrives in Belleville 1:42 Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker 3:51 St. Louis cop protests in less than 4 minutes 0:32 Protesters damage police car in St. Louis Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Fairview Heights police chief will run for sheriff Fairview Heights Police Chief Nick Gailius announced Tuesday that he will run for sheriff in St. Clair County. He has filed as a Republican. Fairview Heights Police Chief Nick Gailius announced Tuesday that he will run for sheriff in St. Clair County. He has filed as a Republican. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

