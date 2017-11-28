More Videos

Fairview Heights police chief will run for sheriff 1:13

Fairview Heights police chief will run for sheriff

Pause
SWIC celebrating 70 years 0:42

SWIC celebrating 70 years

Why giving to others makes us feel good 1:31

Why giving to others makes us feel good

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed 2:40

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed

Jalen Hodge sparks O’Fallon win 1:31

Jalen Hodge sparks O’Fallon win

Major Case Squad investigating shooting that killed 33-year-old 1:06

Major Case Squad investigating shooting that killed 33-year-old

Community has questions as superintendent retires in September 1:52

Community has questions as superintendent retires in September

Crowd lines up early for $1 million-plus Queen of Hearts raffle 1:45

Crowd lines up early for $1 million-plus Queen of Hearts raffle

Crowd at Queen of Hearts drawing 0:25

Crowd at Queen of Hearts drawing

East St. Louis Township pork steak donation 2:03

East St. Louis Township pork steak donation

  • Vaccines by the Numbers: A public health achievement

    Between 2001 and 2010, the United States saw big declines in the number of cases of vaccine-preventable diseases. Because of this, vaccines are one of the top public health achievements of the decade.

Between 2001 and 2010, the United States saw big declines in the number of cases of vaccine-preventable diseases. Because of this, vaccines are one of the top public health achievements of the decade. CDC
Between 2001 and 2010, the United States saw big declines in the number of cases of vaccine-preventable diseases. Because of this, vaccines are one of the top public health achievements of the decade. CDC

Metro-East News

Seven Illinois schools see whooping cough outbreak

By Elizabeth Donald

edonald@bnd.com

November 28, 2017 04:17 PM

Seven schools in Champaign County have confirmed whooping cough cases, with a total of 40 cases so far.

The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District confirmed 40 cases of pertussis, 27 of which have been confirmed since mid-October. Rantoul High School has 20 confirmed cases alone, according to the News-Gazette.

The latest confirmed cases involve two students in Mahomet, Illinois: A third-grader and seventh-grader have each come down with pertussis, a contagious bacterial disease that can take weeks for recovery.

Treatment is a five-day course of antibiotics, which is often delayed since pertussis starts with symptoms similar to the common cold.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Last year Champaign County saw only seven cases. Pertussis is preventable via the Tdap vaccine, which is given in infancy and a booster at age 4-6. It is a combined vaccination with diphtheria and tetanus, and boosters are also recommended for adults, especially those who may have contact with young children.

More information on pertussis can be found at the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald

Related stories from Belleville News-Democrat

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Fairview Heights police chief will run for sheriff 1:13

Fairview Heights police chief will run for sheriff

Pause
SWIC celebrating 70 years 0:42

SWIC celebrating 70 years

Why giving to others makes us feel good 1:31

Why giving to others makes us feel good

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed 2:40

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed

Jalen Hodge sparks O’Fallon win 1:31

Jalen Hodge sparks O’Fallon win

Major Case Squad investigating shooting that killed 33-year-old 1:06

Major Case Squad investigating shooting that killed 33-year-old

Community has questions as superintendent retires in September 1:52

Community has questions as superintendent retires in September

Crowd lines up early for $1 million-plus Queen of Hearts raffle 1:45

Crowd lines up early for $1 million-plus Queen of Hearts raffle

Crowd at Queen of Hearts drawing 0:25

Crowd at Queen of Hearts drawing

East St. Louis Township pork steak donation 2:03

East St. Louis Township pork steak donation

  • Fairview Heights police chief will run for sheriff

    Fairview Heights Police Chief Nick Gailius announced Tuesday that he will run for sheriff in St. Clair County. He has filed as a Republican.

Fairview Heights police chief will run for sheriff

View More Video