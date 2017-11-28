FDA warns bone treats may be dangerous for dogs

Dog owners might want to reconsider commercial “bone treats” sold in stores after the FDA warned of sickened dogs.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a consumer warning this week reporting about 68 pet illnesses traced to bone treats, which are processed and packaged bones sold as dog treats. The bones are dried by baking or smoking, and may have other seasonings and flavorings.
However, dogs have ended up at the vet with intestinal blockage, choking, cuts and wounds in the mouth or rectum, vomiting, diarrhea, and even death — approximately 15 dogs have reportedly died from bone treats.
The FDA has also received seven reports of splintering bone treats or moldy bones.
Dog owners are warned not to give their pets chicken bones or other table bones due to the possibility of splintering, and to be careful about leaving them on the table or in the trash where the dogs can get at them.
Dogs with chew toys or treats should be supervised, the FDA warned.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
