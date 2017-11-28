Metro-East News

12-year-old girl shot while walking down Decatur street

By Compiled by Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

November 28, 2017 10:46 PM

A 12-year-old girl was shot in Decatur while walking down a street Tuesday night, the Herald & Review reports.

The unidentified girl was wounded from a gunshot possibly fired from a car near Main Street and Hilton Street, according to the Herald & Review. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. It was not clear if the girl was the intended target of the shooting.

Police said a group in a passing car was arguing with another group of people nearby at about 6:09 p.m., the Herald & Review reported. Someone from the car fired shots, and the girl was shot in the leg.

According to WAND, officers had not made any arrests as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

