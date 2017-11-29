Kassly Mortuary is hosting a Christmas food drive

Kassly Mortuary, of Fairview Heights, is having a Christmas food drive to benefit the needy in the community from now until Dec. 22.
All non-perishable items and toiletries are welcome and may be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day at Kassly Mortuary, 9900 St. Clair Ave., Fairview Heights. All items collected will be delivered to the Fairview Heights Food Pantry and Catholic Urban Program for distribution.
Home pickup is available by calling Mark Sherfy, funeral director and food drive organizer, at 618-398-1122.
“The city of Fairview Heights and surrounding communities have been supportive of Kassly Mortuary for decades,” owner Charles Kassly said in a press release. “At this special time of year, we are obliged and privileged to give back to those in need.”
