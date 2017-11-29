Metro-East News

We’ll see if the Supermoon can power through clouds

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

November 29, 2017 11:14 AM

The moon may be super close Sunday night, but cloud cover and showers could still block the view.

For the first time in 2017, the moon will be some 30,000 miles closer to Earth than it usually is. While the moon was technically even closer to Earth back in May, according to Space.com, the May event did not count because it was not a full moon.

According to NASA, there will be supermoons in both January and February of 2018. Supermoons could appear 14 percent larger than the moon does when it is its farthest from Earth.

Supermoons do not cause extreme flooding, earthquakes or other natural disasters, NASA says.

