Ten infants have hunting licenses in Wisconsin

Since Wisconsin’s governor signed a bill on Nov. 13 that eliminated the state’s minimum hunting age, 10 hunting licenses have been sold to children under a year old.
Previously, the minimum age to hunt with a mentor was 10. The Associated Press reports that Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources has sold 1,814 licenses to children age 9 or younger through Sunday.
More than 1,000 of those went to 9-year-old children. Children between 1 and 5 got 52 licenses; 10 went to infants.
The youngest to kill a deer this year was a 4-year-old. Seven deer were tagged by children who were 5. Among the first to tag a deer was a 6-year-old girl.
According to the Illinois DNR, apprentice hunting licenses may be assigned to anyone under the age of 18 who is supervised.
