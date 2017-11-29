Local baby’s treasured blanket is lost. Facebook is trying to find it.

Somewhere along her Tuesday morning shopping trip with mom, 2-month-old Lena Dontigney lost her family heirloom baby blanket.
“It’s a favorite; it gets used a lot,” said mom, Lydia Dontigney, of Belleville.
Lydia’s great-grandmother, known as “Nanny,” crocheted the blanket for Dontigney, who has gone on to use it with her son, 2-year-old Henderson, and now Lena.
She pleaded on Facebook for the blanket’s return at noon Tuesday, and her plea was shared more than 450 times by Wednesday afternoon.
I know it's a long shot but if anyone was in (or the parking lot) the Swansea Aldi or the Dollar Tree at Belleville...Posted by Lydia Dontigney on Tuesday, November 28, 2017
The young family went to Aldi in Swansea and then to the Dollar Tree at Belleville Crossing before 11:30 Tuesday morning. Then, on the way to the YMCA, Dontigney noticed that Nanny’s blanket was gone.
“I realized she didn’t have the blanket and made a quick circle back. I scoured the parking lots and talked to managers. Nobody had seen anything,” Dontigney said.
The handmade blanket came with a story: Dontigney’s great-grandmother made blankets for all the family’s new babies. When it came to this one, though, Lydia Dontigney’s grandmother was not happy.
“It was extremely plain,” Dontigney said. “Actually my grandmother was really mad when my great-grandmother gave it to my mom, because all the other grandchildren got colors and patterns, and mine was plain cream.”
Which is exactly what Dontigney loves about the blanket. She called it “classic” and said she could use it with both of her children. It isn’t a fussy blanket that needed to be protected.
“I didn’t even think about not taking it out of the house, or not taking it with us. You don’t think about it until it’s gone,” she said.
Dontigney thinks someone may have picked it up out of need, but she would like it back. She says she would exchange another blanket for the safe return of Nanny’s blanket.
Anyone with information about the blanket can contact her on Facebook, at https://www.facebook.com/lydia.collins.965.
“The blanket is a little piece of my history, I would love to pass it down,” she said.
