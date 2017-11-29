Tweet posted by the school district.
Metro-East News

St. Charles school on lockdown after teacher reportedly shot off-campus

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

November 29, 2017 03:47 PM

St. Charles, Mo.

A St. Charles high school was on lockdown Wednesday after a shooting was reported near campus.

St. Charles County Police Department tweeted at 3:25 p.m. that it was investigating a shooting south of Francis Howell High School. KMOV reported that a male teacher was shot while jogging on a nearby trail, off school property. The teacher didn’t see the shooter, and was conscious and talking to medical workers.

The teacher was shot at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. He passed a man, then heard a shot and felt pain in his chest. The man fired several shots, then fled. The shooter was described as a man in his 30s or 40s wearing a black coat and tan pants.

The high school was on lockdown as of 4:40 p.m. Wednesday while police investigated, the Post-Dispatch reported. The high school had an early dismissal Wednesday, so only students involved in after-school activities were still on campus. Four nearby schools were also put on lockdown.

President Trump spoke Wednesday at the St. Charles Convention Center about 20 minutes away from the high school. His speech drew large crowds to the St. Charles area.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

