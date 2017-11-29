St. Charles school on lockdown after teacher reportedly shot off-campus

A St. Charles high school was on lockdown Wednesday after a shooting was reported near campus.
St. Charles County Police Department tweeted at 3:25 p.m. that it was investigating a shooting south of Francis Howell High School. KMOV reported that a male teacher was shot while jogging on a nearby trail, off school property. The teacher didn’t see the shooter, and was conscious and talking to medical workers.
The teacher was shot at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. He passed a man, then heard a shot and felt pain in his chest. The man fired several shots, then fled. The shooter was described as a man in his 30s or 40s wearing a black coat and tan pants.
The high school was on lockdown as of 4:40 p.m. Wednesday while police investigated, the Post-Dispatch reported. The high school had an early dismissal Wednesday, so only students involved in after-school activities were still on campus. Four nearby schools were also put on lockdown.
President Trump spoke Wednesday at the St. Charles Convention Center about 20 minutes away from the high school. His speech drew large crowds to the St. Charles area.
ATTENTION: FHSD has received initial reports of an incident near the Francis Howell High School campus. The campus is currently on lockdown and law enforcement is investigating. As a precaution, students attending extra-curriculars can be picked up at the Activities Office. pic.twitter.com/bx59Wrk1vL— FrancisHowell (@FrancisHowell) November 29, 2017
#SCCPDNews--The St. Charles County Police Department is actively investigating a shooting that occurred south of Francis Howell High School. The incident did not occur on school property. More details will be released as they are confirmed pic.twitter.com/WQlFAPJBe4— SCCMOPD (@SCCMOPD) November 29, 2017
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
