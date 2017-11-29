St. Libory man charged with 9 counts of sex assault of child

A St. Libory man has been charged with nine counts of criminal sexual assault in St. Clair County.
Gage R. Little, 25, was taken into custody Tuesday, the same day an investigation began into a complaint of criminal sexual assault going on in the St. Libory area, according to a St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department news release.
Little was charged Wednesday with eight counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault with a minor younger than 13 and one count of predatory criminal sexual assault. As of Wednesday evening, Little remained in custody at the St. Clair County Jail, on $500,000 bail.
Police were not releasing additional information, in order to protect the identity of the minor, said Capt. Bruce Fleshren.
Never miss a local story.
Little was convicted of burglary in 2010 in St. Clair County, and was sentenced to two years of probation.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
Comments