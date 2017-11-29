Couple put baby in microwave to imitate TV commercial, court documents say

A Park Hills, Missouri couple has been charged with the abuse of their infant son, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Derick Boyce-Slezak and Mikala Boyce-Slezak, both 22, were charged Tuesday with felony abuse/neglect of a child. The baby, who was younger than four months, was taken to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital emergency room in April for a rash on his face, the Post-Dispatch reported.
The rash turned out to be a second-degree burn. Additional tests showed the baby had a skull fracture and a subdural hematoma in his brain, the Post-Dispatch reported. The parents said the burns were caused by a cleaning agent.
At a hearing Monday, someone with the Children’s Division of the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office testified that Mikala Boyce-Slezak had said she planned to testify that the head wounds were from when Derick Boyce-Slezak dropped the baby while attempting to imitate a TV commercial, and that he had placed the baby in the microwave and turned it on for a “short period of time,” the Post-Dispatch reported.
The couple was in custody at the St. Francois County Jail as of Wednesday evening on bail of $500,000 each.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
