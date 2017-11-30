Metro-East News

Police search for suspects in Edwardsville gun store break-in

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

November 30, 2017 06:37 AM

Police were searching for three people they say broke into an Edwardsville gun shop around 3 a.m. Thursday.

The suspects targeted Michael’s Arms & Accessories at 439 South Buchanan Street, according to a KMOV report. They did not take any money or merchandise from the store.

Pictures with the KMOV report showed the gun store’s glass door was shattered.

KMOV reported this is the fifth St. Louis-area gun store to be broken into in the past month.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Check back to bnd.com for more on this developing store.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Belleville Police Chief talks parking in the city

    After Belleville's parking meter department was shut down in 2010 in an effort to save money, the city police department assigned part-time community service officers to collect coins and respond to citizen complaints about parking violations. The officers usually give warnings to violators instead of parking tickets.

Belleville Police Chief talks parking in the city

Belleville Police Chief talks parking in the city 2:28

Belleville Police Chief talks parking in the city
Watch President Trump's speech in St. Charles 4:25

Watch President Trump's speech in St. Charles
President Donald Trump addresses crowd at St. Charles Convention Center 2:16

President Donald Trump addresses crowd at St. Charles Convention Center

View More Video