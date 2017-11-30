Police search for suspects in Edwardsville gun store break-in

Police were searching for three people they say broke into an Edwardsville gun shop around 3 a.m. Thursday.
The suspects targeted Michael’s Arms & Accessories at 439 South Buchanan Street, according to a KMOV report. They did not take any money or merchandise from the store.
Pictures with the KMOV report showed the gun store’s glass door was shattered.
KMOV reported this is the fifth St. Louis-area gun store to be broken into in the past month.
