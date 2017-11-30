Eagles bringing tour to St. Louis in March

The Eagles had such a response to the 2018 North American tour that they’ve added dates and venues.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 8 for the St. Louis show on March 18, which is among the locations added to the initial plan.
The tour is starting on March 12 in Indianapolis. Seats range from $56.50 to $396.50 at Scottrade Center.
The Eagles re-released “Hotel California” as a 40th anniversary expanded edition this year, which added several songs performed live at the Los Angeles Forum in 1976.
