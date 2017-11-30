Metro-East News

Veterans: Ever wanted to start your own business?

By Elizabeth Donald

November 30, 2017 08:54 AM

If you’re a veteran, you can get help opening your own business with training offered in O’Fallon next month.

Boots to Business Reboot is a free entrepreneurial training program from the U.S. Small Business Administration for veterans and military spouses considering business ownership. The two-step program begins with an all-day in-person workshop, followed by an eight-week online courts offered by the Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University. Participants will also be able to access other SBA resources, including the Veterans Business Outreach Centers.

“We know veterans make great entrepreneurs,” said SBA Illinois District Director Robert Steiner, who said one in 10 U.S. businesses are owned by veterans. “They have leadership skills, tenacity and discipline required to start and grow businesses, but most haven’t applied those skills in a business context before.”

Boots to Business Reboot helps the veterans prepare for the opportunities and challenges of entrepreneurship as well as how to access start-up capital, technical assistance and contracting opportunities.

The beginning seminar will be held 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8 at American Legion Post 137 in O’Fallon. Participants should register online for the free program at sbavets.force.com.

