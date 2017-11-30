Metro-East News

Metro-East News

'It's going to be a shock': Colder weather on the way next week

By Mary Cooley

November 30, 2017 10:11 AM

It’s going to get colder, but not ridiculously cold, although it might feel like ridiculous cold because the temperatures have been warmer than usual, the National Weather Service says.

“It’s going to be cooler than normal, but not anything record-breaking,” said Patrick Walsh, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis.

“Generally we’ve been in a fairly warm pattern, where we’ve been getting most of our air pattern from the Southwestern United States,” Walsh said. “This is the first drop-down of cold weather from Canada.”

And it won’t be all that bad, as far as the actual temperature goes. But how it feels may be a different story.

“With it being warm up until now, and then being cold, it’s going to be a shock,” Walsh said.

“It’s probably below 20 for the morning lows, so probably wear hats and definitely coats and not just a jacket, like we’ve been doing.”

High temperatures should remain in the upper 50s through the weekend but will drop early next week.

The normal temperature for the greater St. Louis area on Dec. 10 has a normal high of 44 degrees and a normal low of 28 degrees, Walsh said.

“We’re looking at about 10 degrees below that,” he said.

If there’s a silver lining to this cloud, there’s this: There’s no moisture — no rain, no snow, no sleet — in the forecast for the next couple of weeks.

