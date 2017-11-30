Driver hospitalized after Illinois 15 crash

More Videos 2:28 Belleville police chief talks parking in the city Pause 1:57 HHS students talk turkey about participating in local cooking challenge 2:40 Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed 2:13 MidAmerica Airport eyes cargo business 1:45 Crowd lines up early for $1 million-plus Queen of Hearts raffle 1:13 Fairview Heights police chief will run for sheriff 2:36 Dr. Benjamin Rathert explains why doctors need proper training on prescribing opioids 4:25 Watch President Trump's speech in St. Charles 1:06 Major Case Squad investigating shooting that killed 33-year-old 2:52 Queen of Hearts raffles take Southern Illinois by storm Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Driver injured in truck accident on Illinois 15 At least one person was hospitalized after an accident on Illinois 15 near The Edge in Belleville. At least one person was hospitalized after an accident on Illinois 15 near The Edge in Belleville. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

At least one person was hospitalized after an accident on Illinois 15 near The Edge in Belleville. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com