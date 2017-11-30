Driver hospitalized after Illinois 15 crash

One person was hospitalized Thursday after a truck crossed several lanes of traffic and crashed into the woods off Illinois 15.
The black Ford truck crashed into the wooded area near The Edge in Belleville at about 3:35 p.m. Belleville Fire Department extricated the driver, who was the only occupant, from the truck at about 3:50 p.m.
The truck appeared to have been traveling westbound when it crossed over the median into eastbound lanes, veering across the highway and crashing into the woods. The truck missed several large trees and ended up about 75 feet away from the highway.
The driver was carried out on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance but appeared conscious. Eastbound lanes of Illinois 15 were closed for about an hour and a half as crews worked on scene.
Steve Nagy: 618-239-2470
