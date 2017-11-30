More Videos

Belleville police chief talks parking in the city 2:28

Belleville police chief talks parking in the city

Pause
HHS students talk turkey about participating in local cooking challenge 1:57

HHS students talk turkey about participating in local cooking challenge

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed 2:40

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed

MidAmerica Airport eyes cargo business 2:13

MidAmerica Airport eyes cargo business

Crowd lines up early for $1 million-plus Queen of Hearts raffle 1:45

Crowd lines up early for $1 million-plus Queen of Hearts raffle

Fairview Heights police chief will run for sheriff 1:13

Fairview Heights police chief will run for sheriff

Dr. Benjamin Rathert explains why doctors need proper training on prescribing opioids 2:36

Dr. Benjamin Rathert explains why doctors need proper training on prescribing opioids

Watch President Trump's speech in St. Charles 4:25

Watch President Trump's speech in St. Charles

Major Case Squad investigating shooting that killed 33-year-old 1:06

Major Case Squad investigating shooting that killed 33-year-old

Queen of Hearts raffles take Southern Illinois by storm 2:52

Queen of Hearts raffles take Southern Illinois by storm

  • Driver injured in truck accident on Illinois 15

    At least one person was hospitalized after an accident on Illinois 15 near The Edge in Belleville.

At least one person was hospitalized after an accident on Illinois 15 near The Edge in Belleville. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com
At least one person was hospitalized after an accident on Illinois 15 near The Edge in Belleville. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Driver hospitalized after Illinois 15 crash

By Steve Nagy

snagy@bnd.com

November 30, 2017 04:49 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

One person was hospitalized Thursday after a truck crossed several lanes of traffic and crashed into the woods off Illinois 15.

The black Ford truck crashed into the wooded area near The Edge in Belleville at about 3:35 p.m. Belleville Fire Department extricated the driver, who was the only occupant, from the truck at about 3:50 p.m.

The truck appeared to have been traveling westbound when it crossed over the median into eastbound lanes, veering across the highway and crashing into the woods. The truck missed several large trees and ended up about 75 feet away from the highway.

The driver was carried out on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance but appeared conscious. Eastbound lanes of Illinois 15 were closed for about an hour and a half as crews worked on scene.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Steve Nagy: 618-239-2470

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Belleville police chief talks parking in the city 2:28

Belleville police chief talks parking in the city

Pause
HHS students talk turkey about participating in local cooking challenge 1:57

HHS students talk turkey about participating in local cooking challenge

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed 2:40

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed

MidAmerica Airport eyes cargo business 2:13

MidAmerica Airport eyes cargo business

Crowd lines up early for $1 million-plus Queen of Hearts raffle 1:45

Crowd lines up early for $1 million-plus Queen of Hearts raffle

Fairview Heights police chief will run for sheriff 1:13

Fairview Heights police chief will run for sheriff

Dr. Benjamin Rathert explains why doctors need proper training on prescribing opioids 2:36

Dr. Benjamin Rathert explains why doctors need proper training on prescribing opioids

Watch President Trump's speech in St. Charles 4:25

Watch President Trump's speech in St. Charles

Major Case Squad investigating shooting that killed 33-year-old 1:06

Major Case Squad investigating shooting that killed 33-year-old

Queen of Hearts raffles take Southern Illinois by storm 2:52

Queen of Hearts raffles take Southern Illinois by storm

  • Driver injured in truck accident on Illinois 15

    At least one person was hospitalized after an accident on Illinois 15 near The Edge in Belleville.

Driver injured in truck accident on Illinois 15

View More Video